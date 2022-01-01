Durham Mexican restaurants you'll love

Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order.

GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ).

Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!

