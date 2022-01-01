Durham Mexican restaurants you'll love
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
|Guacamole & chips
|$8.00
Housemade Guacamole
|Pollo y Carne Fajitas
|$18.00
Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Popular items
|Free Chips & Guacamole
*Limit 1 per order. Must purchase at least one entree.
|Green to Go Container
Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order.
GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ).
Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS
NuvoTaco
2512 University Dr, Durham
|Popular items
|CHIPS & QUESO (gf)
|$7.75
Includes a 6oz bag of chips.
8oz house-made queso!
|CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (gf;vegan)
|$8.00
Includes a 6oz bag of chips.
8oz of house-made guacamole!
Dairy-free!
|TACOx2
|$5.50
**(DOES NOT INCLUDE SIDES)**
EX-VOTO
530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham
|Popular items
|Short Rib Barbacoa Crunchwrap
|$14.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Pickled Onions and Jalapeños, Yellow Corn Tostada, Avocado Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Pico De Gallo, and Queso Dip bundled in a flour tortilla and sealed with Grilled Ashe County Hoop Cheese.
|Chicken Crunchwrap
|$12.00
It's like Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme™ on steroids! — Roasted Chicken Thighs, Pickled Jalapeños, Queso Blanco, Corn Tostada, Shredded Romaine, Pico, and Chipotle Crema packed into a Flour Tortilla bundle and sealed with Grilled Hoop Cheese!
|7-Layer Burrito (veg)
|$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Fresh Guacamole, Hoop Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Crème Fraîche.