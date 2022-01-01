Durham Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Durham

Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole & chips$8.00
Housemade Guacamole
Pollo y Carne Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Free Chips & Guacamole
*Limit 1 per order. Must purchase at least one entree.
Green to Go Container
Get your order packaged waste-free in reusable, returnable GreenToGo containers! Please select the number of containers you would like us to use for your order.
GreenToGo containers are available for all our food items with the exception of soups and drinks. When you pick up your food at the restaurant, use your app to scan the checkout code located at the restaurant (or use our code: MU2ZVJ).
Want to become a GreenToGo member? Download the app at getgreentogo.com Enjoy deliciously trash-free dining!
Quesadilla$8.00
12in flour tortilla, asadero cheese, crema, pico de gallo
More about Dos Perros
NuvoTaco image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS

NuvoTaco

2512 University Dr, Durham

Avg 4.3 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS & QUESO (gf)$7.75
Includes a 6oz bag of chips.
8oz house-made queso!
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (gf;vegan)$8.00
Includes a 6oz bag of chips.
8oz of house-made guacamole!
Dairy-free!
TACOx2$5.50
**(DOES NOT INCLUDE SIDES)**
More about NuvoTaco
EX-VOTO image

 

EX-VOTO

530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Barbacoa Crunchwrap$14.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Pickled Onions and Jalapeños, Yellow Corn Tostada, Avocado Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Pico De Gallo, and Queso Dip bundled in a flour tortilla and sealed with Grilled Ashe County Hoop Cheese.
Chicken Crunchwrap$12.00
It's like Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme™ on steroids! — Roasted Chicken Thighs, Pickled Jalapeños, Queso Blanco, Corn Tostada, Shredded Romaine, Pico, and Chipotle Crema packed into a Flour Tortilla bundle and sealed with Grilled Hoop Cheese!
7-Layer Burrito (veg)$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Fresh Guacamole, Hoop Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Crème Fraîche.
More about EX-VOTO
Accordion Club image

HOT DOGS

Accordion Club

316 West Gear St, Durham

Avg 4.6 (299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
T.P.$1.00
Retail
More about Accordion Club

