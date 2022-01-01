Durham pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Hutchins Garage
402 Geer Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber radish, red onion, pepperoncini, toasted bread, feta cheese, herb labneh dressing
|Kale & Fennel Sausage
|$16.00
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, kale, pecorino, tomato, fresno chili
Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701
|Popular items
|Cheese Pie
|$13.50
|Griffondo's Cheese Bread
|$8.50
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Pie Pushers
117A W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Baked Wings
|$13.00
baked in our spicy + sweet dry rub.
10 wings per order.
|Krinkle Cut Fries
|$5.00
with your choice of side sauce
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$5.00
with alabama white sauce
Tomato Jake's
8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM
|Popular items
|18" BYO Pizza
|14" BYO Pizza
|Specialty Slice
|$4.35
Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Haw River Funghi
|$16.00
DOP San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Garlic, Haw River Mushrooms (Saxapahaw, NC), oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Margherita
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Local Organic Basil
|Neapolitan Breadsticks
|$8.00
Neapolitan Pizza Dough, Extra Virigin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Shaved DOP Grana Padano.
Choose Tomato Sauce (in photo), White Bean Dip, or Winter Caponata