Durham pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Durham

Hutchins Garage image

PIZZA

Hutchins Garage

402 Geer Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula & Beet Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber radish, red onion, pepperoncini, toasted bread, feta cheese, herb labneh dressing
Kale & Fennel Sausage$16.00
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, kale, pecorino, tomato, fresno chili
More about Hutchins Garage
Little Pizza Box image

 

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pie$13.50
Griffondo's Cheese Bread$8.50
Garlic Knots$6.50
More about Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
Pie Pushers image

 

Pie Pushers

117A W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Wings$13.00
baked in our spicy + sweet dry rub.
10 wings per order.
Krinkle Cut Fries$5.00
with your choice of side sauce
Fried Brussels Sprouts$5.00
with alabama white sauce
More about Pie Pushers
Tomato Jake's image

 

Tomato Jake's

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Specialty Slice$4.35
More about Tomato Jake's
Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria image

 

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Haw River Funghi$16.00
DOP San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Garlic, Haw River Mushrooms (Saxapahaw, NC), oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Margherita$13.00
Tomato Sauce (DOP San Marzano Tomatoes), Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Local Organic Basil
Neapolitan Breadsticks$8.00
Neapolitan Pizza Dough, Extra Virigin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Shaved DOP Grana Padano.
Choose Tomato Sauce (in photo), White Bean Dip, or Winter Caponata
More about Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Durham

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Samosa

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston