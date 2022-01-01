Avocado salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Guasaca
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|~ Side Avocado Ranch Salad
|$1.65
|~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Eastcut Sandwich Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
|Avocado BLT Salad
|$11.50
Mixed Greens, Avocado Smash, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Avocado and tomato salad with Grilled Chicken $11.95
|$13.00
Fresh field greens with Grilled Chicken, avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
|Avocado and tomato salad
|$11.00
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
|Avocado and tomato salad
|$11.25
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette