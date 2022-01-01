Avocado salad in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Side Avocado Ranch Salad$1.65
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado BLT Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, Avocado Smash, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta
More about Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado and tomato salad with Grilled Chicken $11.95$13.00
Fresh field greens with Grilled Chicken, avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
Avocado and tomato salad$11.00
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
Avocado and tomato salad$11.25
Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette
More about Blue Corn Cafe

