Beef salad in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad$11.00
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Item pic

 

Thai@MainStreet

317 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SL3 Beef Salad$9.00
Sliced grilled tender beef seasoned with spicy dressing, red bell pepper, tomatoes, red onion and cucumber
More about Thai@MainStreet
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Thai star

5410 ste F, Durham

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY BEEF SALAD$11.95
Char-grilled marinated strips of beef served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce \t\t
with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & lime juice spiced with Thai sauce
More about Thai star

