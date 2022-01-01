Beef short ribs in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Beef Short Rib Sliders
|$10.00
Our Duplin Winery’s “Black River Red” Wine Braised Black Angus Beef Short Ribs with Caramelized Onions and Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche Buns.
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Galbi Beef Short Rib Bowl
|$15.75
Tamanishiki Rice, Slow Cooked ShortRib Galbi, Quick Pickles , Gochu Bap Sauce, Fried Egg, Herbs
Taberna Tapas Bar
325 W Main St, Durham
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$13.00
short rib, pearl onions, tomatoes, red wine, garlic, risotto, idiazabal cheese
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Beef Short Rib Wonton
|$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy