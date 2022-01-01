Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Item pic

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Short Rib Sliders$10.00
Our Duplin Winery’s “Black River Red” Wine Braised Black Angus Beef Short Ribs with Caramelized Onions and Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche Buns.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Item pic

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Galbi Beef Short Rib Bowl$15.75
Tamanishiki Rice, Slow Cooked ShortRib Galbi, Quick Pickles , Gochu Bap Sauce, Fried Egg, Herbs
More about KoKyu
Taberna Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Taberna Tapas Bar

325 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Short Rib$13.00
short rib, pearl onions, tomatoes, red wine, garlic, risotto, idiazabal cheese
More about Taberna Tapas Bar
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Short Rib Wonton$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
More about Juju Durham
Item pic

 

Bao & Beer Garden LLC.

812 North Mangum Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Short-rib Bao$15.00
2 steamed buns filled with slow cooked Angus beef Short-rib shredded and topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions, sriracha mayo, sesame seeds, served with small side french fries.
More about Bao & Beer Garden LLC.

