Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Bisque
Durham restaurants that serve bisque
Cafe @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$3.50
More about Cafe @ Durham Tech
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill - Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
Avg 4.4
(1475 reviews)
Quart Lobster Bisque
$19.00
Cup Lobster Bisque
$6.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque
$14.00
More about Nantucket Grill - Durham
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Kimchi
Apple Salad
Funnel Cake
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(614 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston