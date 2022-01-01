Buffalo chicken salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing
More about Hope Valley Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, red onions, and crutons, topped with blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo-style chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing.