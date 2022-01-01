Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, red onions, and crutons, topped with blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo-style chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hope Valley Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chorizo Burritos

Kung Pao Chicken

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Lomo

Cheese Pizza

Seaweed Salad

Salad Wrap

Muffins

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston