Buffalo wings in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
12 wings. With Celery & Blue Cheese or Ranch
More about Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area
Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area
2818 Chapel Hill Road, Durham
|Buffalo Wings
|$8.95
If you remember the Rockwood Filling Station, then you remember the wings! These wings come one way, Buffalo Hot! Served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Celery and Carrots.