Buffalo wings in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$15.00
12 wings. With Celery & Blue Cheese or Ranch
More about Geer Street Garden - 644 Foster Street
Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area

2818 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$8.95
If you remember the Rockwood Filling Station, then you remember the wings! These wings come one way, Buffalo Hot! Served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Celery and Carrots.
More about Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area

