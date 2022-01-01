Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Bulgogi Bowl$17.00
Spicy Shaved Pork, Sesame Spinach, Pickled Local Bean Sprouts, House Kimchi, Gochu-Bap Sauce, Sticky Rice
More about KoKyu
Item pic

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi$9.50
Side order of KBBQ over a bed of cabbage.
Bulgogi Gimbap$10.50
Korean Seaweed Rice Roll - Beef Bulgogi + Egg + Lettuce + Carrots + Pickled Radish
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Item pic

 

Bao & Beer Garden LLC.

812 North Mangum Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Korean BBQ Bowl$13.00
Marinated sliced beef ribeye served on a bed of white rice, mixed greens, kimchi, topped with sriracha mayo, and honey hoisin glaze, and sesame seeds.
More about Bao & Beer Garden LLC.
Item pic

 

Motorco with Parts&Labor

723 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi Taco$6.00
Korean style beef, caramelized kimchi, cilantro & green onion on flour tortilla
More about Motorco with Parts&Labor

