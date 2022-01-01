Bulgogi in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve bulgogi
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi Bowl
|$17.00
Spicy Shaved Pork, Sesame Spinach, Pickled Local Bean Sprouts, House Kimchi, Gochu-Bap Sauce, Sticky Rice
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Bulgogi
|$9.50
Side order of KBBQ over a bed of cabbage.
|Bulgogi Gimbap
|$10.50
Korean Seaweed Rice Roll - Beef Bulgogi + Egg + Lettuce + Carrots + Pickled Radish
Bao & Beer Garden LLC.
812 North Mangum Street, Durham
|Bulgogi Korean BBQ Bowl
|$13.00
Marinated sliced beef ribeye served on a bed of white rice, mixed greens, kimchi, topped with sriracha mayo, and honey hoisin glaze, and sesame seeds.