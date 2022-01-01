Burritos in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve burritos

Beyu Caffe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
Supreme Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; bbq sauce drizzle, shredded pepper jack cheese.
More about Beyu Caffe
Regular Burrito image

 

Carrburritos RTP

900 Park Offices Drive, RTP

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Burrito with Filling$6.25
A small burrito with beans, cheese, and your choice of filling. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips. (Specify in the notes if you would like rice as well - or instead) These are little, so we can't fit more than 4 ingredients inside!
Shrimp Burrito$13.00
A burrito with grilled-to-order shrimp, avocado crema, lettuce/red cabbage, black bean & corn salsa, and lime. Served with a side of chips.
Regular Burrito$9.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips and your choice of salsas.
More about Carrburritos RTP
Clouds Durham image

 

Clouds Durham

905 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$16.00
Short rib, beer cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, onions, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa verde, served on a bed of rice.
More about Clouds Durham
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.75
One egg scrambled with bacon, sausage, cheese and spring onions. Topped with chipotle sauce
More about Chelsea Cafe
17.- Deluxe Chicken image

 

Cosmic Cantina

1920 Perry St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12.- Regular Steak Burrito$8.05
Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans, salsa
18.- Deluxe Steak Burrito$10.70
Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
17.- Deluxe Chicken Burrito$9.94
Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
More about Cosmic Cantina
Item pic

 

Bulkogi @ Boxyard

900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Burrito Bowl$10.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Asian Slaw + Onion Cilantro Mix +
Tomato + Cilantro + Salsa Roja + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Rice + Cheese +
Sesame Seeds
More about Bulkogi @ Boxyard
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$8.00
10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of filling, black beans, rice, asadero cheese, and crema.
More about Dos Perros
BURRITO BOWL image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS

NuvoTaco

2512 University Dr, Durham

Avg 4.3 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BURRITO BOWL$8.95
BURRITO$8.95
**(DOES NOT INCLUDE SIDES)**
More about NuvoTaco
7-Layer Burrito (veg) image

 

EX-VOTO

530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
7-Layer Burrito (veg)$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Fresh Guacamole, Hoop Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Crème Fraîche.
Seven Layer Burrito Bowl$12.00
A hearty bowl of Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Guacamole, Hoop Cheese, and Chipotle Crema. Add your favorite toppings and don't forget the extra sauces!
Spicy Chorizo Burrito$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Mexican Chorizo, Salsa Verde, House Crema, Pickled Jalapeños, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and NC Hoop Cheese.
More about EX-VOTO
Bacon & Guac Breakfast Burrito image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon & Guac Breakfast Burrito$10.50
flour tortilla, queso fresco, scrambled eggs, guacamole, applewood smoked bacon, maple sriracha home fries
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts
Burrito Bowl image

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$13.50
Korean Mexican Twist - Korean BBQ + Asian slaw + corn + tomato + black beans + onion cilantro mix + salsa roja + cheese blend
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

