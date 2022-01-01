Burritos in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve burritos
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, seasoned black beans, and pico de gallo
|Supreme Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled farm-fresh eggs, home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, or Italian sausage; bbq sauce drizzle, shredded pepper jack cheese.
Carrburritos RTP
900 Park Offices Drive, RTP
|Baby Burrito with Filling
|$6.25
A small burrito with beans, cheese, and your choice of filling. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips. (Specify in the notes if you would like rice as well - or instead) These are little, so we can't fit more than 4 ingredients inside!
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.00
A burrito with grilled-to-order shrimp, avocado crema, lettuce/red cabbage, black bean & corn salsa, and lime. Served with a side of chips.
|Regular Burrito
|$9.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips and your choice of salsas.
Clouds Durham
905 West Main Street, Durham
|Burrito Bowl
|$16.00
Short rib, beer cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, onions, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa verde, served on a bed of rice.
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.75
One egg scrambled with bacon, sausage, cheese and spring onions. Topped with chipotle sauce
Cosmic Cantina
1920 Perry St, Durham
|12.- Regular Steak Burrito
|$8.05
Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans, salsa
|18.- Deluxe Steak Burrito
|$10.70
Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
|17.- Deluxe Chicken Burrito
|$9.94
Cheese, Rice, pinto beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
Bulkogi @ Boxyard
900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle
|The Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
Choice of Korean BBQ + Asian Slaw + Onion Cilantro Mix +
Tomato + Cilantro + Salsa Roja + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Rice + Cheese +
Sesame Seeds
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Burrito
|$8.00
10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of filling, black beans, rice, asadero cheese, and crema.
NuvoTaco
2512 University Dr, Durham
|BURRITO BOWL
|$8.95
|BURRITO
|$8.95
**(DOES NOT INCLUDE SIDES)**
EX-VOTO
530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham
|7-Layer Burrito (veg)
|$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Fresh Guacamole, Hoop Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Crème Fraîche.
|Seven Layer Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
A hearty bowl of Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Guacamole, Hoop Cheese, and Chipotle Crema. Add your favorite toppings and don't forget the extra sauces!
|Spicy Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Mexican Chorizo, Salsa Verde, House Crema, Pickled Jalapeños, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and NC Hoop Cheese.
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Bacon & Guac Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
flour tortilla, queso fresco, scrambled eggs, guacamole, applewood smoked bacon, maple sriracha home fries
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.50
Korean Mexican Twist - Korean BBQ + Asian slaw + corn + tomato + black beans + onion cilantro mix + salsa roja + cheese blend