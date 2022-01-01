Calamari in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve calamari
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Thai@MainStreet
Thai@MainStreet
317 West Main Street, Durham
|A7 Calamari
|$9.00
Battered deep fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Shiki Sushi
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Crispy Calamari
|$9.95
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
|Calamari Roll
|$15.45
Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
More about NuvoTaco
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS
NuvoTaco
2512 University Dr, Durham
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$15.00
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$3.75
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$3.75