Calamari in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve calamari

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.00
Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Item pic

 

Thai@MainStreet

317 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
A7 Calamari$9.00
Battered deep fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Thai@MainStreet
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$9.95
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Calamari Roll$15.45
Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
More about Shiki Sushi
Item pic

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS

NuvoTaco

2512 University Dr, Durham

Avg 4.3 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED CALAMARI$15.00
FRIED CALAMARI$3.75
FRIED CALAMARI$3.75
More about NuvoTaco
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Thai star

5410 ste F, Durham

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI$9.95
Deep fried squid served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai star

