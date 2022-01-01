Cappuccino in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.50
2oz espresso, 4oz steamed milk
More about Spanglish
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk foam
More about Beyu Caffe
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden image

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.95
espresso + milk + foam - 6 oz
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino
A rich blend of espresso topped with both steamed and foamed milk.
More about Chelsea Cafe
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons image

 

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
Espresso plus 8 oz foamed milk; NOT Available for Delivery
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.75
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
2 shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk (8 oz)
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
More about Monuts

