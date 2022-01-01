Cappuccino in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve cappuccino
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
2oz espresso, 4oz steamed milk
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk foam
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Cappuccino
|$3.95
espresso + milk + foam - 6 oz
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Cappuccino
A rich blend of espresso topped with both steamed and foamed milk.
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Espresso plus 8 oz foamed milk; NOT Available for Delivery
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
2 shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with steamed milk (8 oz)
