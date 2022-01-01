Carbonara in Durham

(Almost) everything you need to create the perfect winter comfort meal! Comes with 1 lb fresh Linguine, 1/4 lb Guanciale, one cup of house-ground Pecorino Romano, Green Salad for 2 and a loaf of Rosemary Focaccia; mix the cheese with black pepper + 2 fresh eggs and stir into your warm cooked pasta, then sprinkle with crisped guanciale to finish!

