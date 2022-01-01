Carbonara in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve carbonara
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$15.00
|$18.00
Pancetta (pork), caramelized onions, European butter, cream, parmesan
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
|Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
|$5.00
Egg pie made with Spaghetti Noodles, Guanciale, and Pecorino Romano; yes, it is as delicious as it sounds
|Carbonara Kit (Just add Eggs!)
|$30.00
(Almost) everything you need to create the perfect winter comfort meal! Comes with 1 lb fresh Linguine, 1/4 lb Guanciale, one cup of house-ground Pecorino Romano, Green Salad for 2 and a loaf of Rosemary Focaccia; mix the cheese with black pepper + 2 fresh eggs and stir into your warm cooked pasta, then sprinkle with crisped guanciale to finish!