Carbonara in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve carbonara

Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar

1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805, Durham

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Carbonara$15.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.00
Pancetta (pork), caramelized onions, European butter, cream, parmesan
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata$5.00
Egg pie made with Spaghetti Noodles, Guanciale, and Pecorino Romano; yes, it is as delicious as it sounds
Carbonara Kit (Just add Eggs!)$30.00
(Almost) everything you need to create the perfect winter comfort meal! Comes with 1 lb fresh Linguine, 1/4 lb Guanciale, one cup of house-ground Pecorino Romano, Green Salad for 2 and a loaf of Rosemary Focaccia; mix the cheese with black pepper + 2 fresh eggs and stir into your warm cooked pasta, then sprinkle with crisped guanciale to finish!
