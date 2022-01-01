Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve chai lattes

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Spanglish
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
More about Beyu Caffe
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden image

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.88
Rishi Chai concentrate with milk - 16 oz
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Banner pic

 

Grow Coffee

5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte 12 Oz$4.00
More about Grow Coffee
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.25
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Everything Bagels

530 Foster St, Durham

Avg 4.4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte (Minor Figures- with Oat Milk)$4.00
More about Everything Bagels
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Ginger Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Ginger and cardamom will hit you first, but those flavors mellow into a smooth creamy tangle of black tea, warming spices and maple syrup. Can be made iced or hot.
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
More about Monuts

