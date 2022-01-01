Chai lattes in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Spanglish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Chai Latte
|$4.88
Rishi Chai concentrate with milk - 16 oz
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
More about Everything Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Everything Bagels
530 Foster St, Durham
|Chai Latte (Minor Figures- with Oat Milk)
|$4.00
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Ginger Chai Tea Latte
|$5.00
Ginger and cardamom will hit you first, but those flavors mellow into a smooth creamy tangle of black tea, warming spices and maple syrup. Can be made iced or hot.
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.