Chicken salad in Durham

Fried Chicken Arugula Salad image

 

Geer Street Garden

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Arugula Salad$12.00
With fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, parmesan & ranch dressing
More about Geer Street Garden
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.75
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with pita points on the side
More about Chelsea Cafe
Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad image

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.55
Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.25
Grilled Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

