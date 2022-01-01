Chicken salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Geer Street Garden
Geer Street Garden
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Fried Chicken Arugula Salad
|$12.00
With fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, parmesan & ranch dressing
More about Chelsea Cafe
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with pita points on the side
More about Guasaca
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.55
Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl