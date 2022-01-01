Chicken salad sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
427 W Main Street, Durham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
traditional chicken salad served on white bread with lettuce and tomato; *contains egg, soy, onions, gluten (order no bread to make it gluten free).
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Old School Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Shredded chicken, onions, celery and Duke's Mayo topped with lettuce and tomato on toasted rosemary focaccia
More about Chelsea Cafe
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
White meat chicken, red grapes, pecans and celery, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Our Chicken Caesar Salad rolled up in a spinach wrap and served with a pickle and a side.