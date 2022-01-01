Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
traditional chicken salad served on white bread with lettuce and tomato; *contains egg, soy, onions, gluten (order no bread to make it gluten free).
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Old School Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Shredded chicken, onions, celery and Duke's Mayo topped with lettuce and tomato on toasted rosemary focaccia
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
f6ab1eae-d537-4d9f-86fb-50840054f53c image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
White meat chicken, red grapes, pecans and celery, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.95
Our Chicken Caesar Salad rolled up in a spinach wrap and served with a pickle and a side.
More about Chelsea Cafe
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons image

 

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Sun Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Salad on toasted Ciabatta with Local Lettuce Greens
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

