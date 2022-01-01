Chicken sandwiches in Durham
Cafe' @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO
|$7.75
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|“Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Lightly Breaded Free-Range Chicken Breast Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce and Served with a Bread-N-Butter Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Old North Meats & Provisions
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Fried chicken sandwich, spring edition, crispy fried thigh, roasted green garlic ranch, charred scallions, shredded ice burg and celery on a Union Special brioche roll
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
boneless thigh, old bay aioli, pickled onion, served on a buttered potato bun
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts with pepper bacon, smoked mozzarella, lemon aioli, arugula, and tomato on toasted white bread.
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining
3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$4.49