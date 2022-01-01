Chicken sandwiches in Durham

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO$7.75
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
“Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich image

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
“Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lightly Breaded Free-Range Chicken Breast Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce and Served with a Bread-N-Butter Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Lula and Sadie's
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Old North Meats & Provisions

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Fried chicken sandwich, spring edition, crispy fried thigh, roasted green garlic ranch, charred scallions, shredded ice burg and celery on a Union Special brioche roll
More about Old North Meats & Provisions
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
boneless thigh, old bay aioli, pickled onion, served on a buttered potato bun
More about Picnic
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts with pepper bacon, smoked mozzarella, lemon aioli, arugula, and tomato on toasted white bread.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.49
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining
Item pic

 

Fullsteam DRM

726 Rigsbee Avenue, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Piedmont-Dipped Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, pickles, mustard slaw, tangy Piedmont dip.
More about Fullsteam DRM

Map

