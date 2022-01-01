Chimichangas in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

Takeout
Beef Chimichanga$9.65
ground beef, cheese, black beans, fire roasted onions, bell peppers, and a side of flour tortilla chips, drizzled with sour cream and guac. Served with roasted tomato salsa and a canned beverage.
Cosmic Cantina Durham

1920 Perry St, Durham

TakeoutFast Pay
37.- Deluxe Chicken Chimichanga$12.42
Rice, Black beans,(cheese, salsa, sour cream, guac on the side)
38.- Deluxe Steak Chimichanga$15.77
Rice, Black beans,salsa, (cheese, sour cream, guac on the side)
35.- Giant Steak Chimichanga$20.90
Rice, Black beans, (cheese, salsa, sour cream, guac on top or on the side)
