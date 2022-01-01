Chimichangas in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chimichangas
Cafe' @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|Beef Chimichanga
|$9.65
ground beef, cheese, black beans, fire roasted onions, bell peppers, and a side of flour tortilla chips, drizzled with sour cream and guac. Served with roasted tomato salsa and a canned beverage.
Cosmic Cantina Durham
1920 Perry St, Durham
|37.- Deluxe Chicken Chimichanga
|$12.42
Rice, Black beans,(cheese, salsa, sour cream, guac on the side)
|38.- Deluxe Steak Chimichanga
|$15.77
Rice, Black beans,salsa, (cheese, sour cream, guac on the side)
|35.- Giant Steak Chimichanga
|$20.90
Rice, Black beans, (cheese, salsa, sour cream, guac on top or on the side)