Chocolate cake in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate$3.99
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
More about Spanglish
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

202 Corcoran Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar image

 

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Blackberry Cake$8.00
Chocolate cake, cocoa nibs, blackberry butter, house-made chocolate sorbet, candied pistachios (V)
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Viceroy Durham image

 

Viceroy Durham

335 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Viceroy Durham

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Crispy Tofu

Po Boy

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Rigatoni

Grits

Turkey Clubs

