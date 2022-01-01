Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Durham restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Liturgy Beverage

530 Foster St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Salt & Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Liturgy Beverage
Banner pic

 

Grow Coffee

5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Grow Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
How can you go wrong with homemade chocolate chip cookies made fresh daily
More about Chelsea Cafe
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons image

 

Alimentari at Mothers and Sons

105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50
2 per order
More about Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
Banner pic

 

The Oak House Durham

126 W Main St., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Strong Arm Baking Co.
More about The Oak House Durham
Item pic

 

Toast at Five Points

345 W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
With sea salt. Six cookies
More about Toast at Five Points
Tomato Jake's image

 

Tomato Jake's

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)$2.50
More about Tomato Jake's
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (I'm vegan!)$1.75
Deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt.
*Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies (5ct)$5.00
Five minis of our deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt.
*Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts
Item pic

 

Pure Soul

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

Avg 4.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$5.99
Three chocolate chip cookies made by Dee's Kitchen!
Contains gluten.
More about Pure Soul

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Sweet Potato Pies

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Kale Salad

Quiche

Salmon

Fish Tacos

Pork Dumplings

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston