Chocolate chip cookies in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Liturgy Beverage
530 Foster St, Durham
|Sea Salt & Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
How can you go wrong with homemade chocolate chip cookies made fresh daily
Alimentari at Mothers and Sons
105 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.50
2 per order
The Oak House Durham
126 W Main St., Durham
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Strong Arm Baking Co.
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St, Durham
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$4.50
With sea salt. Six cookies
Tomato Jake's
8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)
|$2.50
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (I'm vegan!)
|$1.75
Deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt.
*Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies (5ct)
|$5.00
Five minis of our deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt.
*Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.