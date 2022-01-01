Chocolate fudge in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato Jake's - Durham/South Point

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.00
Rich, Fudgy, Chocolatey & Yummy
More about Tomato Jake's - Durham/South Point
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Slab Cake With Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting$6.00
One generous piece of fudgy chocolate cake topped with chocolate cream cheese frosting.
Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

