Chocolate fudge cake in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve chocolate fudge cake
More about Tomato Jake's - Durham/South Point
Tomato Jake's - Durham/South Point
8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.00
Rich, Fudgy, Chocolatey & Yummy
More about Monuts
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Chocolate Fudge Slab Cake With Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting
|$6.00
One generous piece of fudgy chocolate cake topped with chocolate cream cheese frosting.
Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.