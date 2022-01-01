Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

 

Cosmic Cantina Durham

1920 Perry St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
207.- Vegan Chorizo Burrito$8.80
cheese, rice, black beans, salsa, chorizo
More about Cosmic Cantina Durham
Spicy Chorizo Burrito image

 

EX-VOTO

530 Foster St, Suite 1, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chorizo Burrito$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ Mexican Chorizo, Salsa Verde, House Crema, Pickled Jalapeños, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo, and NC Hoop Cheese.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$12.00
13” Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ 4 Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hashbrown, Grilled Poblanos & Onions, Salsa Fresca, House Crema, and NC Hoop Cheese.
SERVED UNTIL NOON ONLY.
More about EX-VOTO

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Turkey Salad

Steak Salad

Lomo

Pork Ribs

Chicken Satay

Honey Chicken

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston