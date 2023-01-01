Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich w/Chips$8.95
Three toasted pieces of white bread, bacon, turkey, ham, avocado, lettuce, and tomato, and swiss cheese. Comes with side of chips and canned beverage or bottled water
More about Cafe @ Durham Tech
Club Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Club Sandwich$9.95
Premium sliced ham, oven roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat toast with choice of side
California Club Sandwich$9.95
Smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on toasted wheat bread and choice of side. Make it a wrap (aka Mexicali)
More about Chelsea Cafe
Tasu Express Asian Grill & Poke image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS

Tasu Express

3307 Watkins Rd, Durham

Avg 3.8 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$9.95
Chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & American cheese on bun
More about Tasu Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Wonton Soup

Cappuccino

Kale Salad

Prime Ribs

Lo Mein Noodles

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Paninis

Sweet Potato Pies

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston