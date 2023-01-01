Club sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Cafe @ Durham Tech
Cafe @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|Club Sandwich w/Chips
|$8.95
Three toasted pieces of white bread, bacon, turkey, ham, avocado, lettuce, and tomato, and swiss cheese. Comes with side of chips and canned beverage or bottled water
More about Chelsea Cafe
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Premium sliced ham, oven roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat toast with choice of side
|California Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on toasted wheat bread and choice of side. Make it a wrap (aka Mexicali)