Cobbler in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve cobbler

Lula and Sadie's image

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rustic Peach Cobbler$6.00
Served with Whipped Cream.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Cobbler$4.95
More about Hope Valley Diner

