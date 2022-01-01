Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve coleslaw

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COLESLAW PINT$7.00
*feeds 2-3 people
More about Picnic
Item pic

 

Makus Empanadas

1125 W Nc Hwy 54, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$1.95
More about Makus Empanadas
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.25
More about Hope Valley Diner
Item pic

 

Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
house made slaw
More about Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
Item pic

 

Pure Soul

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

Avg 4.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Full Side Coleslaw$4.99
A refreshing blend of shredded cabbage, carrots, and peppers made fresh daily in-house!
Contains vegan mayo, gluten-free, soy-free.
More about Pure Soul

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Chocolate Mousse

Cheese Fries

Galbi

Sliders

Pad See

Chicken Korma

Crispy Tofu

Mussels

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston