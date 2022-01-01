Crab cakes in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Crab Cakes
|$23.90
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Three mini crab cakes served over southern creamed corn and country ham, topped with fried onions
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
Large crab cake with chive honey mustard, mixed greens, and sliced tomato on a sesame bun.
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|2 Crab Cake Dinner
|$22.99
Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.
|1 Crab Cake Dinner
|$15.99
Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.
|Crab cake appetizer
|$13.49
Served with remoulade sauce