Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve crab cakes

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$23.90
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Crab Cakes$15.00
Three mini crab cakes served over southern creamed corn and country ham, topped with fried onions
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Large crab cake with chive honey mustard, mixed greens, and sliced tomato on a sesame bun.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
2 Crab Cake Dinner$22.99
Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.
1 Crab Cake Dinner$15.99
Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.
Crab cake appetizer$13.49
Served with remoulade sauce
More about Hope Valley Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Steak Salad

Steak Bowls

Honey Chicken

Chocolate Mousse

Fried Chicken Salad

Cobbler

Pasta Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston