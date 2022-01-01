Crispy chicken in Durham
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
|Crispy Chicken Nachos
|$15.75
Chopped Kimchi-Brined Fried Chicken, Gochujang Sauce, Spicy Ghost Cheese, Japanese Pickled Radish, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Scallion
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Chopped Kimchi Brined Crispy Chicken, Romaine/Iceberg, Carrot, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Garden Radish - Choice of Dressing.
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|~ 1st Arepa: CRISPY CHICKEN ByO
|$9.75
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
|~ Kid's Meal Crispy Chicken
|$5.25
Juicy and tender Crispy Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box
|~ Crispy Chicken Super Bowl
|$11.55
Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken, your choice of Guasaca Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$6.50
Chicken Cutlet (cut into strips). Choose one included side item & dipping sauce.
J. Lights Market & Cafe
800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Crispy Sesame Chicken
|$11.95
Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.
|Crispy Sesame Chicken - Dinner
|$15.95
Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.
|Kid Crispy Chicken
|$8.95
Chicken tenderloins tempura battered with panko breadcrumbs, and served with special white sauce and choice of lo mein noodles or rice