Crispy chicken in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Nachos$15.75
Chopped Kimchi-Brined Fried Chicken, Gochujang Sauce, Spicy Ghost Cheese, Japanese Pickled Radish, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Scallion
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.75
Chopped Kimchi Brined Crispy Chicken, Romaine/Iceberg, Carrot, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Garden Radish - Choice of Dressing.
More about KoKyu
Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ 1st Arepa: CRISPY CHICKEN ByO$9.75
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Kid's Meal Crispy Chicken$5.25
Juicy and tender Crispy Chicken served with choice of: Mini Cheese Arepa or Applesauce or Fruit Cup with Juice Box
~ Crispy Chicken Super Bowl$11.55
Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken, your choice of Guasaca Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
More about Guasaca
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Strips$6.50
Chicken Cutlet (cut into strips). Choose one included side item & dipping sauce.
More about Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Crispy Chicken image

 

J. Lights Market & Cafe

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Marinated Panko covered Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Champ Sauce
More about J. Lights Market & Cafe
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Sesame Chicken$11.95
Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.
Crispy Sesame Chicken - Dinner$15.95
Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.
Kid Crispy Chicken$8.95
Chicken tenderloins tempura battered with panko breadcrumbs, and served with special white sauce and choice of lo mein noodles or rice
More about Shiki Sushi
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

202 NC-54, Durham

Avg 4.4 (917 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

