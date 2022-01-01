Croissants in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve croissants
More about Loaf Bakery
Loaf Bakery
111 W Parrish St, Durham
|Butter Croissant(F)
|$4.00
|Butter Croissant(S)
|$4.00
More about Grow Coffee
Grow Coffee
5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle
|Croissant
|$4.50
The aroma of a warm croissant is unmistakable. The rich buttery flavor concealed in a delicate flaky crust, close your eyes and you just might find yourself transported to a small boulangerie in Paris. Vive La Difference!
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Dark Belgian chocolate surrounded by flaky buttery pastry. Perfect!