Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 3oz dressing)$4.00
LG House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 5oz dressing)$5.50
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Geer Street Garden image

 

Geer Street Garden

644 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber & Snow Pea Salad$9.00
With sesame vinaigrette & pea shoots
More about Geer Street Garden
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Tomato Salad$4.00
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Tacos

Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Yogurt Parfaits

Garden Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Naan

Coleslaw

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston