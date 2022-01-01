Cucumber salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Cafe' @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|SM House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 3oz dressing)
|$4.00
|LG House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 5oz dressing)
|$5.50
More about Geer Street Garden
Geer Street Garden
644 Foster Street, Durham
|Cucumber & Snow Pea Salad
|$9.00
With sesame vinaigrette & pea shoots