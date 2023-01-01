Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve dosa

Mango Indian Grill - Durham Food Hall

530 Foster Street, Durham

TakeoutDelivery
Dosa$10.00
Fermented Rice and lentil batter to make a tasty crepe, Served with Sambar (lentil soup), Tomato and coconut chutneys, Vegan Dish!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street

811 North Ninth Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)$11.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala
Spring Veggie Dosa$14.99
(Dosa made stuffed with spread of organic spring mix, olives and green lentil sprouts
Egg Karam Dosa (GF)$13.99
Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs and spicy masala
