Dumplings in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve dumplings

Asian Shrimp Dumplings image

 

Marco's 530

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Shrimp Dumplings$11.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shrimp, Cabbage, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Ginger and Garlic
Asian Veggie Dumplings$10.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger and Garlic
More about Marco's 530
Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork & Chives Dumplings$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
NC Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
(dumpling) sesame, ginger, soy glaze, pan seared (S)
More about Juju Durham
A4 Dumpling image

 

Thai@MainStreet

317 West Main Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
A4 Dumpling$6.00
Steamed or fried filled with shrimp & pork. Served with sweet home made soy sauce
More about Thai@MainStreet
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Dumplings$10.49
A bowl of tender pulled chicken with flat pastry dumplings.
More about Hope Valley Diner
Chicken & Dumplings image

 

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Dumplings$24.00
roasted chicken, gravy, carrots, herbs
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Gyoza Dumplings image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
More about Shiki Sushi
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Thai star

5410 ste F, Durham

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
HOUSE DUMPLINGS$7.95
Delicate dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables steamed
then pan seared and topped with red curry sauce
More about Thai star

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Cookies

Nachos

Egg Sandwiches

Lamb Gyros

Meatloaf

Baklava

Arepas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston