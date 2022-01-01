Dumplings in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Marco's 530
Marco's 530
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Asian Shrimp Dumplings
|$11.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shrimp, Cabbage, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Ginger and Garlic
|Asian Veggie Dumplings
|$10.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger and Garlic
More about Juju Durham
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|Pork & Chives Dumplings
|$8.00
rice vinegar, soy, steamed (4 pieces)
|NC Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.00
(dumpling) sesame, ginger, soy glaze, pan seared (S)
More about Thai@MainStreet
Thai@MainStreet
317 West Main Street, Durham
|A4 Dumpling
|$6.00
Steamed or fried filled with shrimp & pork. Served with sweet home made soy sauce
More about Hope Valley Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Chicken and Dumplings
|$10.49
A bowl of tender pulled chicken with flat pastry dumplings.
More about Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar
501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$24.00
roasted chicken, gravy, carrots, herbs
More about Shiki Sushi
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy