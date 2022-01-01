Egg salad sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Cafe' @ Durham Tech
1634 Cooper Street, Durham
|SM House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 3oz dressing)
|$4.00
|LG House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 5oz dressing)
|$5.50
More about Toast at Five Points
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St, Durham
|Egg Salad
|$9.50
Capers, chives, lemon aioli.
We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.