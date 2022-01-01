Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Cafe' @ Durham Tech image

 

Cafe' @ Durham Tech

1634 Cooper Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 3oz dressing)$4.00
LG House Salad (lettuce, crutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, HB Egg, items subject to seasonal availability, 5oz dressing)$5.50
More about Cafe' @ Durham Tech
Item pic

 

Toast at Five Points

345 W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad$9.50
Capers, chives, lemon aioli.
We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
More about Toast at Five Points
Lawrence/Lagoon image

 

Lawrence/Lagoon

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Topped with green onion (mayo based)
More about Lawrence/Lagoon

