Fajitas in Durham

Durham restaurants that serve fajitas

Blue Corn Cafe image

 

Blue Corn Cafe

716 9th St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fajitas$17.00
Fresh vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, yellow squash, onions and mushrooms) sautéed with Mexican oregano and olive oil. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. *Gluten Free Upon Request*
Pollo y Carne Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Lunch Fajitas$14.00
Dos Perros image

 

Dos Perros

200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham

Avg 4.2 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fajitas$16.00
Portobellos, Mexican zucchini, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, served w/ 2 flour tortillas, rice, black beans, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce. Vg*, GF
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, served w/ 2 flour tortillas, rice, black beans, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce. GF
Fajitas$40.00
Enough for four! Choose either chicken, veggie, or a combo of both! Comes with tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, rice, and black beans.
