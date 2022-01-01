Fajitas in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$17.00
Fresh vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, yellow squash, onions and mushrooms) sautéed with Mexican oregano and olive oil. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. *Gluten Free Upon Request*
|Pollo y Carne Fajitas
|$18.00
Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
|Lunch Fajitas
|$14.00
More about Dos Perros
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Veggie Fajitas
|$16.00
Portobellos, Mexican zucchini, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, served w/ 2 flour tortillas, rice, black beans, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce. Vg*, GF
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Chicken, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, served w/ 2 flour tortillas, rice, black beans, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce. GF
|Fajitas
|$40.00
Enough for four! Choose either chicken, veggie, or a combo of both! Comes with tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, rice, and black beans.