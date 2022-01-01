Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve fish and chips

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish-n-Chips$17.00
two beer-battered cod filets served with fries, red pepper remoulade (our version of tartar), and a lemon wedge;
*contains gluten/wheat, soy, onion, garlic, and fish; remoulade contains egg, soy; fries contain garlic seasoning, soy
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$20.00
Our fresh cod fish, hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with a garnish of apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and fries!
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Item pic

EMPANADAS

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

112 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.5 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.75
Crispy cornmeal crusted local catfish, yuca frits, pickled jicama, chili-lime remoulade (Gluten Free)
More about Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

