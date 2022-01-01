Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
New England Fish Sandwich$13.00
Golden fried cod on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and apple coleslaw
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Item pic

 

Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich$16.00
fried fish, Nashville hot sauce, milk bread, pickles
Fish Sandwich$15.00
fish of the day, tartar sauce, shredduce, house pickles
More about Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
Restaurant banner

 

Grill46

121 Sherron Road, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
fish sandwich$3.99
add side $2.00
More about Grill46
Item pic

 

Pure Soul

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham

Avg 4.9 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Fried *Fish* Sandwich$8.99
Two plant-based fried fish filets on a toasted bun served with our housemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, pickles, and hot sauce on the side!
Contains soy, gluten.
More about Pure Soul

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Curry Chicken

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Pretzels

Garlic Naan

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Subs

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston