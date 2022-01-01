Fish sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|New England Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden fried cod on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and apple coleslaw
More about Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
Locals Seafood Restaurant & Market
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Nashville Hot Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
fried fish, Nashville hot sauce, milk bread, pickles
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
fish of the day, tartar sauce, shredduce, house pickles