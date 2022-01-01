Fruit salad in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Durham restaurants that serve fruit salad
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
Avg 4.5
(101 reviews)
Fruit Salad Bowl
$35.00
A mix of melons, berries and pineapple depending on what is in season. 24 hr notice required feeds 10-15 people
More about Chelsea Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
Avg 4
(481 reviews)
Fruit Salad
$4.75
More about Monuts
