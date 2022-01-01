Garden salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve garden salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Chelsea Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar, sliced hard boiled egg, tomatoes, spring onions and sunflower seeds.