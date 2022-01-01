General tso chicken in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve general tso chicken
More about Juju Durham
TAPAS
Juju Durham
737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham
|L General Tso Chicken
|$16.00
Bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame
More about Shiki Sushi
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
|General Tso's Chicken - Dinner
|$15.95
**SPICY** Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli. Served with choice of rice.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$11.95
**SPICY** Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli. Served with choice of rice.