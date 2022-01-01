Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Juju Durham image

TAPAS

Juju Durham

737 9th St,Ste 210, Durham

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L General Tso Chicken$16.00
Bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame
More about Juju Durham
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken - Dinner$15.95
**SPICY** Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli. Served with choice of rice.
General Tso's Chicken$11.95
**SPICY** Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli. Served with choice of rice.
More about Shiki Sushi

