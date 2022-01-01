Greek salad in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve greek salad
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
Greek Salad
$12.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a homemade Greek dressing
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with whole wheat pita points on the side
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
Greek Salad
|$10.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and crutons served with house made made vinaigrette dressing.