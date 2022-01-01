Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve greek salad

Nantucket Grill-Durham image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Durham

5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham

Avg 4.4 (1475 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a homemade Greek dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with whole wheat pita points on the side
More about Chelsea Cafe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and crutons served with house made made vinaigrette dressing.
More about Hope Valley Diner
Tomato Jake's image

 

Tomato Jake's

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$7.50
Large Greek Salad$11.00
More about Tomato Jake's

