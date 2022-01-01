Grilled cheese sandwiches in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Whole Wheat with Provolone and Basil Mayo.
HAMBURGERS
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
427 W Main Street, Durham
|Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Cheddar cheese on buttered white bread, comes with a side choice; contains dairy and soy
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
with choice of 1 side item