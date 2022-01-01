Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Durham restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.00
An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Whole Wheat with Provolone and Basil Mayo.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

427 W Main Street, Durham

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Cheddar cheese on buttered white bread, comes with a side choice; contains dairy and soy
More about Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
with choice of 1 side item
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled cheese sandwich$6.75
Your choice of cheese on your choice of bread, grilled to perfection.
More about Hope Valley Diner

