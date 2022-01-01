Grilled chicken in Durham

Baba Ghannouj image

 

Baba Ghannouj

5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mix Grill Kabab (1 chicken - 1 gyro meat - 1 shrimp)$16.99
A mix of - 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 shrimp skewers & rice and a choice of a side or salad
More about Baba Ghannouj
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

280 S Mangum St, Durham

Avg 4.2 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts with pepper bacon, smoked mozzarella, lemon aioli, arugula, and tomato on toasted white bread.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.75
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with pita points on the side
More about Chelsea Cafe
1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa image

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa$4.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad$8.25
Grilled Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.49
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

