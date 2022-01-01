Grilled chicken in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Baba Ghannouj
5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham
|Mix Grill Kabab (1 chicken - 1 gyro meat - 1 shrimp)
|$16.99
A mix of - 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 shrimp skewers & rice and a choice of a side or salad
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
280 S Mangum St, Durham
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts with pepper bacon, smoked mozzarella, lemon aioli, arugula, and tomato on toasted white bread.
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette dressing with pita points on the side
SALADS
Guasaca
2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham
|1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl