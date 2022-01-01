Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken wraps in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Durham restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Durham
5826 Fayetteville Rd, Durham
Avg 4.4
(1475 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$13.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Durham
Baba Ghannouj
5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham
No reviews yet
Grilled chicken wrap
$10.99
More about Baba Ghannouj
