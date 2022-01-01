Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

SALADS

Guasaca

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Durham

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ 1st. Arepa: GRILLED STEAK$11.50
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice.
**Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
~ 1 Grilled Steak Arepa$6.25
For the Beef lovers with the best ingredients of your choice.
**Consumer Advisory: STEAK MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED STEAK MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS**
More about Guasaca
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Ham Steak$10.99
A hearty portion of Virginia honey & brown sugar cured ham, lightly grilled.
More about Hope Valley Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Roasted Beet Salad

Fajitas

Tacos

Chicken Rolls

Greek Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Coconut Soup

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston