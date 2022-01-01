Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hash browns in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve hash browns

Chelsea Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Hash Browns$17.00
A dozen individual golden brown hash brown patties.
More about Chelsea Cafe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
Hash browns$3.50
More about Hope Valley Diner
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Hash Brown Waffle$13.00
Scrambled or over-easy eggs with choice of bacon, breakfast sausage or country ham, with hoop cheese over a hash brown waffle. Waffle is gluten-free!
El Mojo Hash Brown Waffle$13.00
Hashbrown waffle served with pico de galo, avocado, house-made spicy mojo sauce, and a lime wedge. Waffle is gluten-free!
Salmon Hash Brown Waffle$15.00
House-made salmon with microgreens, pickled onions, & capers topped with herbed crème fraiche, avocado mousse, and crushed red pepper. Waffle is gluten-free!
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Papaya Salad

Meatball Subs

Spaghetti

Coleslaw

Yellow Curry

Lobster Rolls

Salad Rolls

Almond Cake

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston