Hash browns in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve hash browns
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Pan Hash Browns
|$17.00
A dozen individual golden brown hash brown patties.
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|Hash browns
|$3.50
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Traditional Hash Brown Waffle
|$13.00
Scrambled or over-easy eggs with choice of bacon, breakfast sausage or country ham, with hoop cheese over a hash brown waffle. Waffle is gluten-free!
|El Mojo Hash Brown Waffle
|$13.00
Hashbrown waffle served with pico de galo, avocado, house-made spicy mojo sauce, and a lime wedge. Waffle is gluten-free!
|Salmon Hash Brown Waffle
|$15.00
House-made salmon with microgreens, pickled onions, & capers topped with herbed crème fraiche, avocado mousse, and crushed red pepper. Waffle is gluten-free!