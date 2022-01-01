Home fries in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve home fries

Restaurant banner

 

Grill46

121 Sherron Road, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
home fries (side)$2.99
More about Grill46
Maple Sriracha Home Fries image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Maple Sriracha Home Fries$3.50
*Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before ordering as not all items are listed on this menu.
More about Monuts

