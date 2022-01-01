Hot chocolate in Durham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Spanglish
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about Beyu Caffe
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden image

 

Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden

5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.19
More about Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
Liturgy Beverage image

 

Liturgy Beverage

530 Foster St, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Hot Chocolate$3.00
Eight ounces of warm Homeland Creamery Chocolate milk.
Hot (Dark) Chocolate$5.00
Steamed milk and Videri 70% dark chocolate sauce.
Hot (Milk) Chocolate$4.50
Steamed Homeland Creamery Chocolate Milk
More about Liturgy Beverage
Item pic

 

Grow Coffee

5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate 12 Oz$2.50
More about Grow Coffee
Banner pic

 

The Oak House Durham

126 W Main St., Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12oz. Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about The Oak House Durham
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Monuts

1002 9th St, Durham

Avg 4 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream$3.50
Hot chocolate milk direct from Homeland Creamery.
We keep our drinks fresh by making them only after you've arrived. Please give us a few extra minutes to prepare this item after you let us know you're here.
More about Monuts

