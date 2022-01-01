Hot chocolate in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.19
Liturgy Beverage
530 Foster St, Durham
|Kids Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Eight ounces of warm Homeland Creamery Chocolate milk.
|Hot (Dark) Chocolate
|$5.00
Steamed milk and Videri 70% dark chocolate sauce.
|Hot (Milk) Chocolate
|$4.50
Steamed Homeland Creamery Chocolate Milk
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Monuts
1002 9th St, Durham
|Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
|$3.50
Hot chocolate milk direct from Homeland Creamery.
We keep our drinks fresh by making them only after you've arrived. Please give us a few extra minutes to prepare this item after you let us know you're here.