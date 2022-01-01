Hummus in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Hummus
Durham restaurants that serve hummus
Baba Ghannouj
5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham
No reviews yet
Hummus & Pita
$3.99
When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,
More about Baba Ghannouj
Neomonde Mediterranean
202 Corcoran Street, Durham
No reviews yet
Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Baklava
Grilled Chicken
Egg Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Shawarma
Pad See
Cobb Salad
Waffles
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston