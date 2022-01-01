Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve kebabs

Chicken Kebab & Rice image

 

Baba Ghannouj

5400 S Miami Bvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab & Rice$13.99
all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)
More about Baba Ghannouj
Banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham

811 North Ninth Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Murg Malai Kebab$14.49
Chicken tender marinated in special spices cooked in clay oven- Mughali delicacy
Hariyali Murg Kebab$14.49
Char-grilled chicken in aromatic green sauce of cilantro, mint and spices
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Wedge Salad

Grits

Beef Salad

Cappuccino

Eggplant Parm

Prime Ribs

Tomato Salad

Lox

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston