Lassi in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve lassi

Viceroy Durham image

 

The Viceroy

335 Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turmeric/Mango Lassi$5.00
More about The Viceroy
Banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street

811 North Ninth Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Lassi$3.99
Mango Lassi$3.99
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street

