Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Lassi
Durham restaurants that serve lassi
The Viceroy
335 Main St, Durham
No reviews yet
Turmeric/Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about The Viceroy
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
811 North Ninth Street, Durham
Avg 4.6
(425 reviews)
Strawberry Lassi
$3.99
Mango Lassi
$3.99
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Paninis
Kale Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Garlic Knots
Mushroom Burgers
Carne Asada
Croissants
Crab Cake Sandwiches
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston